 [fiatalert]
-->
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » American Red Cross hosting blood drives in central Alabama

American Red Cross hosting blood drives in central Alabama

Posted by: Posted date: July 10, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

MONTGOMERY – American Red Cross is calling for volunteers across the state to donate blood due to a shortage, according to a report by WBRC. The organization will be hosting blood drives throughout the state, including central Alabama.

Donations to Red Cross have dropped in the last two months, the report says. 61,000 fewer donations than were needed were reported, prompting a call to collect more blood.

Several locations in central Alabama will have a place where people can donate:

Quintard Mall, 700 Quintard Ave. in Oxford at 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

UAB Medical Center – North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S in Birmingham at 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace in Birmingham at 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.

University Mall, 1701 McFarland Blvd. E in Tuscaloosa at 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Those interested in donating can schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Comments

  1. Nancy Poettgen Sims says:
    July 10, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    They need to come to Trussville.

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top