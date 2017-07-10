 [fiatalert]
Grandmother and child in serious condition after crossfire in Birmingham neighborhood



Posted by: Posted date: July 10, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – A woman and a child are in serious condition after a dispute resulted in a shootout in the Kingston neighborhood of Birmingham, according to ABC 33/40. The woman is at UAB Hospital and the child is at Children’s Hospital. Police are still looking for the suspects.

Photo via Birmingham Police Twitter

The incident started with a man went with his four-year-old son to another man’s location and began arguing over what is so far an unknown issue. The men then began exchanging gunfire and the four-year-old was struck in the head.

A grandmother who was driving by with her grandchild was struck in the neck. The grandchild was not injured. The grandmother drove herself to a fire station where she was transported to UAB Hospital. The men who exchanged gunfire have not been brought into custody.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are questioning witnesses.

