Man dies one month after stabbing in northern Jefferson County

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A man who was stabbed multiple times in northern Jefferson County has died, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department. Gary Arthur Williams, 62, died at a hospital on June 7, one month after the assault.

On June 10, deputies were called to the 9400 block of Old Tennessee Pike Road in northern Jefferson County where they discovered Williams suffering from multiple stab wounds outside of a camper he was living in. He was then transported to an area hospital.

Deputies spoke with two men at the scene who said that a man named Ray told them that “Someone jumped on Gary”. They went to the camper and found Williams there before attempting first aid and calling 911.

Authorities continue to investigate the case. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.