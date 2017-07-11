Firearms, 700 ecstasy tablets seized during Trussville search warrant
Special to the Tribune
Trussville Police on Friday executed a search warrant on Annetta Circle in Trussville.
Ray Jenkins II was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana. Trafficking charges are also pending.
Four firearms, approximately 700 ecstasy tablets, and marijuana were seized from the residence.
Jenkins’ bond is set at $5300.
Comments
Jenkins’ bond is set at $5300?? Give me a break!
Leave trussville alone
If he had that many guns and drugs, I don’t think $5300 will be much of an issue for him. But at least that was taken out of circulation!
Probably gonna let them pay it off like the ones last week, they let go
What a joke. Police do their job and the court system puts them right back out. Probably be arrested again before his court date.
That was exactly my thought. He’ll be out by dark. What is the point?
I would think that a $5300 bond is kinda light for that type of criminal arrest. Make it harder on these thugs to go free….
Can i buy that shotgun?
Maybe it’s $5300 because it’s his first arrest. You trussville people cry about everything.
When your family member dies of an overdose. Thank this thug! Judge, better get mean because the next overdose may be a family member. Stop letting them off so easy!!!!