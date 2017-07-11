 [fiatalert]
Firearms, 700 ecstasy tablets seized during Trussville search warrant

Firearms, 700 ecstasy tablets seized during Trussville search warrant

Posted by: Posted date: July 11, 2017

Special to the Tribune  

Trussville Police on Friday executed a search warrant on Annetta Circle in Trussville.

Ray Jenkins II

Ray Jenkins II was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana.  Trafficking charges are also pending.

Four firearms, approximately 700 ecstasy tablets, and marijuana were seized from the residence.

Jenkins’ bond is set at $5300.

Comments

  1. Fran Bryant-Birkhimer says:
    July 11, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Jenkins’ bond is set at $5300?? Give me a break!

  2. Kenneth Eaton says:
    July 11, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Leave trussville alone

  3. Jennefer Ray Owings says:
    July 11, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    If he had that many guns and drugs, I don’t think $5300 will be much of an issue for him. But at least that was taken out of circulation!

  4. Gwen Lackey says:
    July 11, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Probably gonna let them pay it off like the ones last week, they let go

  5. Melanie Rozelle says:
    July 11, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    What a joke. Police do their job and the court system puts them right back out. Probably be arrested again before his court date.

  6. Lara Duke Morris says:
    July 11, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    That was exactly my thought. He’ll be out by dark. What is the point?

  7. Janice Gafnea Gallagher says:
    July 11, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    I would think that a $5300 bond is kinda light for that type of criminal arrest. Make it harder on these thugs to go free….

  8. Matthew A. Crumpton says:
    July 11, 2017 at 11:05 pm

    Can i buy that shotgun?

  9. Matthew Josiah Blalock says:
    July 11, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    Maybe it’s $5300 because it’s his first arrest. You trussville people cry about everything.

  10. Elliene Jackson says:
    July 12, 2017 at 12:30 am

    When your family member dies of an overdose. Thank this thug! Judge, better get mean because the next overdose may be a family member. Stop letting them off so easy!!!!

