Police investigating homicide in car in Fairfield

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

FAIRFIELD – Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in Fairfield on Sunday in which a man was found shot to death in his car, according to a report by AL.com. The man has been identified as Carlos Manuel Flores, 27, from Bessemer.

On Sunday police were called to the 700 block of 39th Place close to Interstate 20/59. A resident had found Flores in the driver’s seat of his car. Medics were called to the scene where they pronounced him dead.

An autopsy later revealed that Flores’ death was a homicide after police were unsure of the cause. Police continue to investigate.