Third Saturday gala set for this weekend in Trussville

Special to the Tribune

TRUSSVILLE — The second in a series of monthly summer block parties will be hosted by the Trussville Downtown Merchant’s Association Saturday.

Greg Carroll, president of the TDMA, said he is excited about the upcoming Third Saturday event, He said the gala will be a unique celebration of the area with his own theme.

This Saturday’s Car Show & Food Truck Event in downtown Trussville will feature food trucks at the main food court by Sticks-n-Stuff.

In addition to great food, there will be a plethora of entertainment Saturday, including a kid zone across the street from the food court.

Sparky the Fire Dog will be on hand atthe Kid Zone located at 20 Cedar Street behind EW & Triple Care and KC Designs.

Also featured at the Kid Zone will be a train that will be giving rides to children and their guardians.

It is appropriate that antique vehicles will be on display near the Kids Zone as the theme for this weekend’s event is “Sock Hop.”

The Thrid Saturday event also will feature a folk art festival.

The fun will kick off at 4 p.m. and last until 9 p.m. Satufday night.

“This should give a cooler opportunity for patrons,” wrote an administrator of the Facebook page created for the free event.

A Facebook page official also stated “The first event was a success and we will continue to grow with each event.”