Authorities identify Gardendale homicide suspect

From Tribune staff reports

Police say the suspected shooter who allegedly killed three people in Gardendale this morning is Kenneth Dion Lever.

Lever, 52, is approximately 5-foot-10 and weighs about 220 pounds.

Anyone who sees him are urged by authorities not to approach him as he is armed and dangerous. Instead witnesses should call 911.

A hunt for Lever is underway in Gardendale where agents from neighboring law enforcement departments seek an individual who killed three people this morning at a mobile home park.

Witnesses say Lever was last seen wearing a camouflage t-shirt and blue jeans, according to police.

Journalist Carol Robinson reported that Gardendale police, Kimberly police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have set up a perimeter. Also she wrote that a sheriff’s tracking dog is on the ground.

Because of the active shooter situation at Glenn Chapel Road and Willow Bend Drive, Those in this the Peach Tree community are urged to take shelter and stay in their safe place until further notice.