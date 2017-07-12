Details emerge about Gardendale shooting suspect

Authorities have identified the suspect in a triple homicide this morning in Gardendale that left two adult women and one adult man dead. Now they are learning more about the man from Florida at the center of an ongoing manhunt.

Carol Robinson reported today that a Jefferson County judge issued a protection from abuse order against Kenneth Dion Lever in December.

Furthermore, Lever reportedly has charges pending in Pennsylvania for sexual abuse with a minor.

Lever was charged by Lower Windsor Township Police, York County, Pa., on Sept. 28, 2015 and Oct. 13, 2015 in two separate sexual assault cases, The New York Daily Record reported.

In both cases, Lever was charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault person less than 13 years of age, corruption of minors, and distribution of explicit sexual material of a minor.

According to Robinson, Lever’s wife or ex-wife stated that Lever was abusing her 11-year-old daughter during unsupervised visitation.

Lever, 52, is approximately 5-foot-10 and weighs about 220 pounds.

Anyone who sees him are urged by authorities not to approach him as he is armed and dangerous. Instead witnesses should call 911.

A hunt for Lever is underway in Gardendale where agents from neighboring law enforcement departments seek an individual who killed three people this morning at a mobile home park.

Witnesses say Lever was last seen wearing a camouflage t-shirt and blue jeans, according to police.

Gardendale police, Kimberly police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have set up a perimeter. A tracking dog is being used to sniff out the suspect.

Because of the active shooter situation at Glenn Chapel Road and Willow Bend Drive, Those in this the Peach Tree community are urged to take shelter and stay in their safe place until further notice.