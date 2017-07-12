dog k9 geoff white

Red Mountain Park hosts training search with Red Mountain Search Dog Association

Birmingham, Alabama (July 5, 2017) –Last week, Red Mountain Search Dog Association (RMSDA) volunteers and their canine partners joined the Park Rangers at Red Mountain Park for a combined training exercise.

The event was set up to mimic a real-life scenario that might occur if a Park guest became lost along the trails. Though RMSDA has trained at Red Mountain Park for the past two years, Sunday marked the first of such joint training exercises between the two organizations.

“Considering RMSDA often uses the property to train their teams in wilderness searches, we realized that it was time to officially partner with them,” said Park Ranger Noel Watters. “Their team is familiar with our trails, and are highly trained and knowledgeable.”

With 1,500 acres of land along the Red Mountain Ridge and over 15 miles of trails, searching the Park if a guest goes missing requires training and preparation. By partnering with RMSDA, the Red Mountain Park team has an added resource to help cover more ground more quickly, on call at a moment’s notice.

Red Mountain Search Dog Association Co-Director Stephen Burton states, “I am very pleased with the outcome of the event. Our team trains weekly to be a resource for Red Mountain Park and other law enforcement and first responders in our area. It was great to see how well our team and the Park Rangers worked together. The results were exactly what we always hope for; hiker found.”

The two organizations plan to make training exercises like this a quarterly event.

The Red Mountain Search Dog Association is a 501(c)(3) Non-Profit Organization providing supplemental Emergency Medical Services, manpower, specialized equipment, and skills to public safety agencies and communities across Central Alabama.

