Four-year-old girl shot in the head Sunday dies

From Tribune staff reports

A 4-year-old girl shot in the head during a dispute over a dice game in the Kingston community of Birmingham has passed away.

Now the police detective in the case is working to file a new charge against the shooting suspect, Antonio Fowler, who is currently being held in the County jail.

The unnamed child had been listed in critical condition at Children’s of Alabama and had required a ventilator to sustain life after she was shot during a gunfight that began over a dice game.

Three men are being held in the Birmingham City Jail following the Sunday afternoon shooting in the Kingston Projects , including the father of the child.

Birmingham Police Lt. Sean Edwards said charges against the men are still pending.

Reportedly the child’s father and another man got into a dispute that erupted into a gun battle. One man’s gun jammed while the other fired into the father’s vehicle in which his 4-year-old child was located.

A woman was also shot as a result of the incident. She is listed in critical condition at UAB Hospital. The woman was driving through the area with her grandchild when a bullet struck her in the neck.