Huskies to compete in USA Football National 7on7 tournament

By David Knox

Sports Editor

The Hewitt-Trussville Huskies face some of the nation’s top teams beginning Thursday in the USA Football 7on7 National Championship Series tourney at Hoover.

Pool play begins Thursday and continues Friday with championship bracket play starting Friday and concluding Saturday afternoon.

Hewitt is in Pool A along with Alabama schools, Austin, Spain Park, Northridge, Opelika, Central-Phenix City and Daphne and Georgia schools Lassiter and BEST Academy and Meridian from Mississippi. A total of 40 squads are in the field, including host Hoover, and Thompson, which won the ALFCA regional in Montgomery.

Teams are from Louisiana, Florida, South Carolina, Arkansas and Connecticut as well. Colquitt County and Valdosta of Georgia also are in the field.

Two other USA Football 7on7 National Championship Series events are taking place this week and next in Dallas and Canton, Ohio, but Hoover’s field is by far the largest.

The Huskies open pool play with Northridge on Thursday at 1 p.m. on Hoover Met Field 1.They continue with Lassiter (Ga.) at 2 and Spain Park at 3, also on Field 1 at the Met. Friday’s morning pool play shifts to the Hoover Soccer Field. The Huskies face Central-Phenix City at 9, Daphne at 10 and BEST Academy (Ga.) at 11, all on Field 5.