Gov. Kay Ivey signs order banning appointment of lobbyists to boards, commissions

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey recently signed an executive order effectively banning lobbyists from being appointed to a state board or commission by officials in government, according to a report by WIAT.

Executive Order 4 applies not only to all officials in the executive branch, including Ivey herself and took effect immediately. It was signed today.

“To have a government for and by the people, the people should be appointed to serve on state entities, not lobbyists who have an interest in representing their client rather than representing the folks of Alabama,” Ivey said in a press release.