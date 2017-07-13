Live entertainment planned for Third Saturday festival

By David Lazenby

Editor

TRUSSVILLE — In Trussville this Saturday, pleasant sound will abound downtown.

A variety of musical acts will be performing this weekend as part of the Third Saturday block party hosted by the Trussville Downtown Merchant’s Association.

D.J. Keith Naramore will get the grooves going when the gala kicks off at 4 p.m.

At 5 p.m. there will be a mascot dance-off that will feature favorite costumed characters strutting their stuff.

Anyone wanting to shake rattle and roll will want to be downtown by 5:30 p.m. when a professional Elvis Presley tribute artist sings the King’s most popular numbers. This should be perfectly fitting with the festival’s sock hop theme.

The night of entertainment will conclude as from 7-9 p.m. Saturday as The Maxx Groove Trio takes the stage.

Youngsters will have plenty to entertain them Saturday at the Kid Zone where Sparky the Fired Dog will make merry. A train conductor also will entertain the wee ones with rides around the area behind EW & Triple Care and KC Designs near Cedar Street.

All are encouraged to come out for a good time at this free event in downtown Trussville. A detailed map of the Third Saturday fun fest is in this week’s print edition of The Trussville Tribune.