Trussville optometrist Samuel D. Pierce elected American Optometric Association’s president-elect

Special to the Tribune

Samuel D. Pierce, O.D., who is in private practice in Trussville, has assumed the position of president-elect of the American Optometric Association. The AOA represents more than 44,000 doctors of optometry and other eye care professionals. Dr. Pierce was sworn into office June 24 in Washington, DC, during the association’s annual Optometry’s Meeting.

Pierce was first elected to the AOA’s Board of Trustees in June 2009. As president-elect, Dr. Pierce serves as chair of the 401(k) Committee, and is a member of the AOA Agenda, Personnel, and Executive Committees. He serves as the liaison to AOA’s CE, Meetings Center, Sports and Performance Vision, and VISION USA committees, and is the Board of Trustees’ representative to affiliate associations in the states of Connecticut, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Prior to his election to the board, Pierce served the AOA by volunteering his time to the Communications Advisory Group, Professional Relations Committee, Nominating Committee and the Student and New Graduate Committee. He is also past president of the Alabama Optometric Association and served as a member of the Southeastern Congress of Optometry Board of Trustees.

Dr. Pierce is a graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Optometry and a past president of the UABSO Alumni Association. In 2010, Dr. Pierce received the UABSO 2010 Alumnus of the Year award and in 2012 he received the Alabama Optometric Association’s Optometrist of the Year award.