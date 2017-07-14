Arrest made in connection to Birmingham interstate shooting

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

IRONDALE — Irondale police have arrested a Fairfield man in connection to Tuesday’s interstate shooting that stretched for miles through Birmingham and Irondale and resulted in the injuries of two men.

The Tuesday night shooting began in Birmingham at the I-65 and I-20/59 exchange of Malfunction Junction and continued through Birmingham and Irondale, finally ending near the I-20/59 and I-459 interchange south of Trussville.