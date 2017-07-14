Arrest made in connection Birmingham area highway shooting

Irondale police on Thursday announced charges against 30-year-old Steve Ford Jr., Det. Sgt. Michael Mangina reported.
Irondale Police Sgt. Mark Meadows did not immediately return phone messages left for him on Thursday.
The gunfire began at Malfunction Junction – the 20/59 and I-65 interchange – and continued all the way to the 20/59 and I-459 interchange.
One of the men was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment of his gunshot wounds and the other refused treatment. Both victims are from the Anniston area.