Arrest made in lengthy interstate shooting

Posted by: Posted date: July 14, 2017

From Tribune staff reports

IRONDALE — Irondale police have arrested a Birmingham man in connection to Tuesday’s interstate shooting that stretched for miles through Birmingham and Irondale and resulted in the injuries of two men.

The Tuesday night shooting began in Birmingham at the I-65 and I-20/59 exchange of Malfunction Junction and continued through Birmingham and Irondale, finally ending near the I-20/59 and I-459 interchange south of Trussville.

Irondale police on Thursday announced charges against 30-year-old Steve Ford Jr.. He is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one  charge of shooting into an occupied vehicle. Ford’s bond has been set at $80,000. At press time, he remained in Jefferson County Jail.

Irondale Police Sgt. Mark Meadows did not immediately return phone messages left for him on Thursday.
The gunfire began at Malfunction Junction – the 20/59 and I-65 interchange – and continued all the way to the 20/59 and I-459 interchange.

Irondale police responded about 11 p.m. to a report of shots fired on I-20 eastbound. Authorities arrived on the scene to find two men – a 50-year-old white male and a 37-year-old black male – wounded in a vehicle parked on the side of the interstate.

One of the men was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment of his

  1. Gene Startley says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    Something wrong, if a murder charge there is no bond. So what gives here. Is it a shooting or murder. Bad news report.

