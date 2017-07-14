Arrest made in lengthy interstate shooting

Irondale police on Thursday announced charges against 30-year-old Steve Ford Jr.. He is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one charge of shooting into an occupied vehicle. Ford’s bond has been set at $80,000. At press time, he remained in Jefferson County Jail.

Irondale Police Sgt. Mark Meadows did not immediately return phone messages left for him on Thursday.

The gunfire began at Malfunction Junction – the 20/59 and I-65 interchange – and continued all the way to the 20/59 and I-459 interchange.

One of the men was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment of his