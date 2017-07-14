Trussville 6-year-old dies from injuries suffered in car wreck
By Scott Buttram, publisher
TRUSSVILLE –Maggie Bowles, 6, of Trussville, has died from injuries suffered in a car wreck on Saturday, her aunt Leigh Stovall confirmed. Stovall is the sister of Maggie Bowles’ mother, Kelly Bowles.
Shawn Bowles, along with his daughter Maggie, were traveling on Happy Hollow Road when they slowed down to turn into a driveway and were struck from behind, according to Stovall.
“There were three vehicles involved in the wreck,” Trussville Fire and Rescue chief Tim Shotts said. “It occurred just after 2 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Happy Hollow Road and Riverbend. One vehicle was struck from behind. We transported the little girl in that vehicle and she was critical at the time.”
The collision left Maggie Bowles unconscious as personnel from TFRD arrived to render aid.
Maggie had been in the intensive care unit at Children’s Hospital of Alabama since the wreck. Tests given in the last two days showed no brain activity, the family shared on the Facebook group Miracle for Maggie.
“Maggie has received exceptional care from Hillary, Addie, James, Rhiannon and Clare,” Stovall said on behalf of Kelly and Shawn Bowles. “Dr. Youngblood has been with us every step of the way. Her compassion and care has gone above and beyond our expectation of a pediatrician. We could not have weathered this storm without her.”
Kelly and Shawn Bowles have repeatedly expressed their appreciation for the support in the Trussville community and from across the country. Over 18,000 people joined the Facebook group to show their support of Maggie and offer prayers and encouragement to the family. On Monday, hundreds gathered for a candlelight prayer vigil.
“We know that many will want to give,” Stovall said. “In lieu of flowers, please send your donations in memory of Maggie to Forward in Faith Ranch. There is a PayPal donation link at bottom of page. Or mail donations to Trussville Girls Softball Association – TGSA P.O. Box 525, Trussville, AL 35173.”
I am so very sorry. Prayers for her family from the Mobleys.
Heartbreaking news. Sending many thoughts and prayers out to the family.
