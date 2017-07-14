 [fiatalert]
Trussville 6-year-old dies from injuries suffered in car wreck

Posted by: Posted date: July 14, 2017

By Scott Buttram, publisher

TRUSSVILLE –Maggie Bowles, 6, of Trussville, has died from injuries suffered in a car wreck on Saturday, her aunt Leigh Stovall confirmed. Stovall is the sister of Maggie Bowles’ mother, Kelly Bowles.

Maggie Bowles.
Photo via Kelly Bowles Facebook

Shawn Bowles, along with his daughter Maggie, were traveling on Happy Hollow Road when they slowed down to turn into a driveway and were struck from behind, according to Stovall.

“There were three vehicles involved in the wreck,” Trussville Fire and Rescue chief Tim Shotts said. “It occurred just after 2 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Happy Hollow Road and Riverbend. One vehicle was struck from behind. We transported the little girl in that vehicle and she was critical at the time.”

The collision left Maggie Bowles unconscious as personnel from TFRD arrived to render aid.

Maggie had been in the intensive care unit at Children’s Hospital of Alabama since the wreck. Tests given in the last two days showed no brain activity, the family shared on the Facebook group Miracle for Maggie.

“Maggie has received exceptional care from Hillary, Addie, James, Rhiannon and Clare,” Stovall said on behalf of Kelly and Shawn Bowles. “Dr. Youngblood has been with us every step of the way. Her compassion and care has gone above and beyond our expectation of a pediatrician. We could not have weathered this storm without her.”

Kelly and Shawn Bowles have repeatedly expressed their appreciation for the support in the Trussville community and from across the country. Over 18,000 people joined the Facebook group to show their support of Maggie and offer prayers and encouragement to the family. On Monday, hundreds gathered for a candlelight prayer vigil.

“We know that many will want to give,” Stovall said. “In lieu of flowers, please send your donations in memory of Maggie to Forward in Faith Ranch. There is a PayPal donation link at bottom of page. Or mail donations to Trussville Girls Softball Association – TGSA P.O. Box 525, Trussville, AL 35173.”

Comments

  1. Cicily Welch Mobley says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    I am so very sorry. Prayers for her family from the Mobleys.

  2. Deidra Smith says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    Heartbreaking news. Sending many thoughts and prayers out to the family.

  3. James S Vining says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    So sad.
    While heaven has gained an angel, this family has lost their angel.
    Prayers for the family through this trying time.

  4. Rikki Skipper Thomas says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    Broken hearted for this family. Praying

  5. Debbie Scott says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    She’s healed laying in the arms of Jesus we will be praying for peace and understanding for this family

  6. Lisa Whitten Cowgill says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    So sorry this is sad prayers for this family.

  7. Delores Akin Slone says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    I’m so sorry to hear this news. Prayers for the family and friends.

  8. Jonathon Dooley says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    My heart goes out to the family. RIP little one.

  9. Scott Tillery says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    Praying for family

  10. Amy Stewart says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    Who laughed at this?? So sad

  11. Mabel Finney says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    Prayers and love to the family

  12. Debbie Parmer Phillips says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    Praying for the family during this difficult time

  13. Matthew Fredrick says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    That’s what I’m saying… maybe they accidentally clicked the wrong one

  14. Amy Stewart says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    Let’s hope

  15. Lynne Hurst Jackson says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Praying for this family

  16. Brenda Hasty says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    So very sada. Praying for the family.

  17. Matthew Allen says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Hate to read this headline; your team has done a very good job covering this story.

  18. Bruce McCormick says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    My heart is aching for this family. May GOD give them grace to face this tragedy.

  19. Sharon Elaine Paullin says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    So sorry for the loss. Prayers for the family.

  20. Melissa Collins Everett says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    I would hope it was a mistake! Losing a child is nothing to laugh about!! You NEVER get over the pain.

  21. Kim Reid says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    Thoughts and prayers eighth family. I am so!sorry for your.loss

  22. Mana Benefield says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    Heartbreaking, prayers from The Hawks..

  23. Carol Holtbrook Rankin says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    RIP sorry for your loss

  24. Renee Riley Todd says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    Praying for the family

  25. Lisa David says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Deepest sorrow for your family, but God has chosen your angel to reach so many… prayers for your family.

  26. Terry Prokop Sr. says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    God please take this little one into your hands

  27. Melissa Collins Everett says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    So sorry for your loss! Lifting your family up in my thoughts and prayers!!

  28. Elizabeth McKee says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    My heartbreak about those! I’m sorry for your loss and prayer her families

  29. Rachel Matthews Leonard says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Heart broken for this family. Prayers for all from the Leonard family..

  30. Dakota Lee Leslie says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Kim Slaten Nelson not sure if you meant to react to this post in a laughing matter. But I see that you did hopefully on accident.

  31. Willodean Holt Perkins says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    Prayers for you all from the Perkins

  32. Nancy Warden says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    So, so sorry to hear.

  33. Sabrina Haisten Gregory says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    Praying for this sweet girls family!!!!!

  34. Carolyn Cox says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    So so sorry. Prayers for her family! May she RIP this beautiful child!

  35. Diane Wright says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    I am so sorry praying for the family

  36. Diane Smith Frazier says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    Heartbreaking when someone is killed in car accidents, but even worse when it’s a child who’s life was so short!

  37. Ruey Jane Jones says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    I am so very sorry for the family. Though we have prayed for a complete healing for Maggie on earth, God’s perfect healing for her was to come to Him in Heaven.

  38. April Pinkie says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    Prayers to the family

  39. Willodean Holt Perkins says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    I am praying it was an accident because this far from funny

  40. Carolyn Morrison Ford says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    Her work on earth was done. God was there to welcome her home. Praying for those who loved her and will be forever changed.

  41. Kim Cole Rhoades says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    So heartbreaking. My prayers are with them.

  42. Robin Johnson says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    May God hold this family during this most painful time, bless you all.

  43. Tammy McCown says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    Oh no.

  44. Mike Haynes says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    Praying for the family

  45. Judy AndBob Ping says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    No. So so so very sorry and sad all at once…more prayers for this sweet family…

  46. Debbie McAuley Frederick says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    My heart is breaking for Kelly and Shawn and their entire family. Fly high precious angel Maggie!

  47. Angie Skinner Hughes says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    Absolutely heartbreaking!

  48. Gretchen Vann says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    This precious baby girl brought so many people all over the world together in prayer. We shall pray for her family and those here that will miss her. God bless Sweet Maggie.

  49. Dianne Perkins Serafin says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    So very sorry. Praying for peace and comfort.

  50. Jonathan Dennison says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    I pray for this family, but also sending some for the people that laughed. I know its only an emoji but the smallest things in the world can take the biggest effect. Even more for this family that lost their daughter.

  51. Toni Wall says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    I’m so sorry to see this. So many people were praying for Maggie. My deepest condolences to Maggie’s family.

  52. Danielle Fuller says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Heartbreaking news. Praying for this sweet family.

  53. Ashley Greene says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    much love & prayers to this family.

  54. Cheryl Mulkin Markeles says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Heart is so sad. How beautiful she is. Prayers for her family, friends and community.

  55. Joann Tipton Lawrence says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    Sending prayers

  56. Tammy McCown says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    Very easy to hit the wring one.

  57. Brenda Murray Attison says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    Praying for the family

  58. Darlene Mussen says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:25 pm

  59. Marie Stewart Stewart says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    I am so sorry to hear this! Prayers for the family

  60. Susan Sanders Tucker says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    Heartbreaking

  61. Suzanne Cline Houck says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    Breaks my heart…….

  62. Rita Morgan says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    Heart breaking may she Rest In Peace and may the family and friends find peace soon praying for all

  63. Linda Hazel says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:26 pm
  64. Wynetta Moutry says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Prayers of comfort and piece for her family…..so sad.

  65. Catherine Higginbotham says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    🙁

  66. Martha Junkin says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    Oh no! May God comfort that precious family and give them strength and peace!

  67. Michael Bennett says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    So sorry to hear this. May she Rest In Peace. prayers for the family

  68. Wanda Cobb says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    for suffering family.

  69. Lisa Jones Anglin says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    Prayers for family and friends! ❤️

  70. Christie Robinson Anderson says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Prayers for the family and friends. We’re so sorry to hear this 🙁

  71. Kimberly Kuhn says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Remembering the Bowles family in my prayers and thanking them for the gracious gifts of life for others!

  72. Kem Sims says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    I am so sorry and I am praying for comfort and peace for her family and loved ones.

  73. Vickie Nunnally Morrow says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    My heart and prayers goes out to the family.

  74. Debra Holliday says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    So sorry, Heavenly Father wrap your loving arms around this precious child family

  75. Sissy Denney Ray says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    Oh nooo !!! Prayers for this family. Just isn’t fair a sweet soul gone like this. My heart breaks for her family.

  76. Jamie R Brittian says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    Adrian Atkins

  77. Tina Martz Hindman says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    Oh my, Bless that family.

  78. Jerri Floyd says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    What a beautiful angel God has called home. Prayers for family who loves her so much❤️

  79. Cindy Dunn says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    God love it

  80. Tina Guidry Hooper says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Oh my my
    Been praying for her
    She is dancing with Jesus
    Praying for her amazing family

  81. Carlina Roberts Jett says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Heartbreaking…. praying for the family.

  82. Kathy Sills says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    MAGGIE we love you so much…our hearts are breaking…But our God knows that you brought over 20000 people together covering the throne with prayers…fly high angel….love to kelly and coach…..

  83. Kimberly Brownlee says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    My heart breaks for this family. Praying for the family.

  84. Penni Allison says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    Prayers sent to this family..

  85. Becky Kersh says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:37 pm
  86. Pam Rich Whited says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    So sad

  87. Cindy Walker Vining says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    So do heartbreaking

  88. Barbara Shepler Phoenix says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    Oh God! Can anyone tell me what happened to the driver of the other vehicle?

  89. Deborah Bachelor says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    Teya Steffens

  90. Shelby Wright Turner says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    Prayers

  91. Adrian Atkins says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    So heartbreaking!!! Prayers for the family!!!

  92. Kelley Foote-Largin says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    Oh me. So broken hearted to hear this. Prayers for this family.

  93. Deborah Bachelor says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    Trisha Bowman

  94. Lynn Jones Eslami says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    Just so very saf

  95. Lawanda Burke says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    My heart goes out to her family…..so heartbreaking.

  96. Pat Yarbrough Buzbee says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    Continued prayers for this family!!!

  97. Chrissy Polley says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    Omg my heart is broken for this beautiful angel that has left too soon prayers for the family & friends

  98. Becky Vann Woo says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    There are no words, there is faith…

  99. Laura Gunnells Gilmour says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    So sorry to hear of her passing. Sending prayers as the family heals from this tragedy.

  100. Tina Hicks says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    Praying for the family.

  101. Keisha Lee says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    Prayers for those involved.

  102. Linda Hayes says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    So very sorry to hear this news…my thoughts and prayers are with all of you

  103. Karen Hudson Tucker says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Prayers

  104. Mary Jane Densmore Voegeli says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Prayers for this family.

  105. Jamie R Brittian says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    Definitely I just can’t imagine this breaks my heart praying for them as well

  106. Susan Vines Lee says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    So sad! Prayers for this family!

  107. Jim Weeks says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    How sad!!

  108. Lisa Harlan Belcher says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    Oh Jesus, I’m so sorry. I can’t hold back the tears. Praying for your beautiful family. xoxo

  109. Karen Knops Machen says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    This is so sad and tragic. I cannot imagine the pain this family is experiencing. My prayers go out to them for peace and comfort. What a beautiful little angel heaven has received.

  110. Phyllis Maynard says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    Prayers for the family

  111. Kayla Wilbourn says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    Hannah Phillips

  112. Pam N Gene Lowery says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    Our thoughts and prayers are with you all the family.

  113. Staci Kyzer says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    I’m so very sorry. Prayers for your family.

  114. Kelly Schoggins says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    Prayers

  115. Liz Stegall says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    I am so sorry and my heart and prayers are with her family.

  116. Tawnya Compton says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    Prayers!!

  117. Kenya Michelle Goree-Bell says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    Precious angel rest in the arms of Jesus! Praying that the Holy Spirit comforts her family.

  118. Karen Lee Cauble says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    So sad to hear this. Prayers for the family.

  119. Denise Ellis says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    Praying

  120. Sheila Haynes says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Praying 4 family

  121. Barry J Smith says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Lord help this family….

  122. Thao Phuong Nguyen says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Prayers for the family

  123. Ginger Hayes says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:53 pm
  124. Debbie Ellison says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Prayers for this sweet family-my heart is breaking for you!

  125. Renee Smalley Pennington says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    So sorry.

  126. Haley Carlee says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Caitlin Collins Howell

  127. Debbie Martin says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    Prayers for this family

  128. Frog Price says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Prayers.

  129. Caitlin Collins Howell says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    Praying for strength and comfort. So sad

  130. Carol Barber says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    So sad prayers

  131. Teya Steffens says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    Thank you 😞

  132. Becky Crowder Bohin says:
    July 14, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    So sad!

  133. Leigh Denton Morgan says:
    July 14, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    Prayers for your family.

  134. Ann Baker Weatherly says:
    July 14, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    Sad. Prayers sent

  135. Peggi Roy Pinola says:
    July 14, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    So, so, sad! Prayers for the family!

  136. Ron Selesky says:
    July 14, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bowles family.

  137. Shae Beard Reed says:
    July 14, 2017 at 6:03 pm
  138. Linda Green Thomas says:
    July 14, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    So sad.

  139. Celeste Brown says:
    July 14, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    So sad to hear this.

  140. Doris Williamson says:
    July 14, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    Prayers for the family of this sweet child.

  141. Debra Earnest Rackard says:
    July 14, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    Praying for you all!

  142. Jennifer Welch says:
    July 14, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    We’ve been hoping and praying along with everyone else. Continued prayers for comfort and strength for the family.

  143. Carol Parsons says:
    July 14, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    I’m so very sorry . I pray God will wrap his arms around the family, and give them strength, and love.

  144. Brandy McKinnell says:
    July 14, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    Prayers- so sad for the family.

  145. Jill Bowman Davis says:
    July 14, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    Our thoughts and prayers are with you

  146. Nancy Thomas says:
    July 14, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    My heart breaks for this family. Praying for them.

  147. Lyndsey M Tetlow says:
    July 14, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    Absolutely heartbroken for this sweet family Such a beautiful soul taken far too soon. Lifting her family up and praying for Gods strength in the days to come.

  148. Linda Hickey says:
    July 14, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    So sad. Praying for family and friends

  149. Paige Nash says:
    July 14, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    Such a beautiful little girl!! Prayers for her family and friends!!

  150. Patti Tunnell says:
    July 14, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    So sad, continuing to pray for your family!

  151. Michelle Hicks Eastham says:
    July 14, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    Those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles,they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint. I am praying that Gods strength and love will get you through this difficult time.

  152. Carolyn Bunt Blankenship says:
    July 14, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    So sad. Prayers

  153. Glenda Kelly says:
    July 14, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Prayers for this family!

  154. Lisa Stanley Beck says:
    July 14, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    Truly heartbreaking Praying for comfort and strength

  155. Teresa Tindle says:
    July 14, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    So very sorry! Prayers for this baby’s family.

  156. Linda Blankenship says:
    July 14, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    Sorry !!!!!!

  157. Kelli Hadley Mccarver says:
    July 14, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    Praying for family and friends.

  158. Janice Kline says:
    July 14, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    So sad, fly high little angel!

  159. Scott Bates says:
    July 14, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    Praying for this family,God bless this little angel

  160. Donna Robertson Parker says:
    July 14, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    God love her

  161. Nancy Wesley says:
    July 14, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    So sorry. Prayers for. The family…………

  162. Piatt Gray says:
    July 14, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    Heartbroken over this.

  163. Susan Pond says:
    July 14, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    So heartbroken for the family

  164. Joanna R. Nix says:
    July 14, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    God bless!!

  165. Ann Hall Lowry says:
    July 14, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    RIP little one.

  166. Julie Johnson Burge says:
    July 14, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    Holding this family in the light

  167. Marie Gwarjanski says:
    July 14, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    So tragic. Beautiful young girl.

  168. Beth Hayes Nigri says:
    July 14, 2017 at 6:53 pm

