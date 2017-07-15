American Revolution history group volunteers for Clay Senior Center

Special to the Trussville Tribune

CLAY – The Daughters of the American Revolution is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to preserving American history, securing America’s future through better education and promoting patriotism. One of the recent service projects of the Josiah Brunson Chapter included providing flowers, puzzles, rocking chair cushions, bird feeders and other items for the Clay Senior Center.

Co-directors of the Center, Linda Plummer and Beth Petty, supervised as Josiah Brunson Chapter DAR members, Julia Doty and Lynne Williams, created a new flower bed at the entrance to the building and set out new bedding plants in existing planters.

While we support those who enjoy and appreciate the Clay Senior Center, the pollinators which are drawn to the new flowers and hummingbird feeders will be busy creating a healthier environment for the community.

There were 28 senior citizens on hand at the Center on April 21 for the presentation. Mayor Webster brought greetings and welcomed everyone to the event.