Blount County crash claims the life of Hoover man

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

BLOUNT COUNTY –A Friday afternoon crash in Blount County left one man dead, according to the Alabama State Troopers.

A three-vehicle crash at 4:46 p.m. on Friday claimed the life of a Hoover man. Michael Carpick Jr., 71, was killed when the 2013 Mazda Miata he was driving collided with a 2015 Freightliner and a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Carpick was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers and occupants of the other two vehicles were not injured.

The crash occurred on U.S. 278 at the intersection of Alabama 79, five miles west of Snead.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.