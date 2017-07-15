 [fiatalert]
Jefferson County Coroner identifies Birmingham man killed in hit and run

Posted by: Posted date: July 15, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – A man who was killed in a hit and run incident in Birmingham has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office, according to reports by WVTM 13 and WIAT.

The victim was Roderick Wayne Water, 62, of Birmingham. He died on Thursday when he was struck by a vehicle on I-65 at 6th Avenue North.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly left after hitting Water. Lanes were temporarily closed as police investigated the scene.

Officers from the Birmingham Police Department continue to investigate the case.

