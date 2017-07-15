Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam

Special to the Trussville Tribune

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is again receiving reports of a scammer who attempts to have victims wire money to pay a fine for missing court or jury duty.

The scammers call the victim and identify themselves as a deputy or investigator with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. They tell the victim that they have missed a court appearance or jury duty and that a warrant has been issued for their arrest. They then tell the victim that they can clear everything up by wiring money or by purchasing prepaid debit cards and sending the numbers.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reminds you that we do not operate in this manner. We will never call you to collect money for fines or warrants. The Sheriff’s Office does not collect money for fines or fees. These must be paid to the courts through the appropriate clerk’s office.

If you receive a call like this, do not send money or divulge personal information to the caller. Simply hang up. You can always call the Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 to report these calls.