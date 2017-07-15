Today’s 3rd Saturday Downtown includes expanded Kids’ Zone, more food trucks, cool cars

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –It’s hard to argue that the runaway hit event in the community is the 3rd Saturday Downtown. Since the inaugural Block Party last spring, the large crowds have kept organizers busy looking for ways to improve the popular event. Among the improvements are more activities for children and more food for everyone.

Today’s event will include an expanded Zids’ Zone in a new location. The Pit Stop Kids’ Zone is free and will be located across Main Street from the food truck court at 20 Cedar Street behind EW Motion Therapy, Triple Care and Katherine Cindia Design. Trussville police will be on hand to assist people crossing Main Street.

The Kids’ Zone will include Sparky the fire dog, the antique fire truck, antique cars, and free train rides.

Large crowds have meant long lines at the food trucks and, in both of the first two events, some food vendors completely sold out before the event ended. Organizers have added an additional entree food truck for July to help alleviate the problem.

Off the Hook, the popular seafood truck which attended last spring’s Block Party, returns today. Also on hand will be Encore, Master Taco, Southland BBQ, Al’s Hot Dogs and Bendy’s. All of the local restaurants are expected to be open and serving customers, too.

Antique cars are the theme of the July event with the classic vehicles in locations throughout the downtown area. The musical lineup includes an Elvis impersonator among other acts on the stage in the food court. The events kickoff at 4 p.m.