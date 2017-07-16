Alabama Public Health department releases advisories on fish consumption

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A report on fish consumption advisories has been released by the Alabama Department of Public Health, according to a report by AL.com. The report is released annually and lists areas in the state that may not be ideal to fish in due to possible contaminants.

A study was made on 641 species of fish at 48 locations throughout Alabama. Fish samples are studied to see if they have contaminants such as mercury and polychlorinated biphenyls, also known as PCBs.

A list was made by the ADPH on areas with fish possibly contaminated by mercury and PCBs, which includes Shelby and St. Clair Counties.

A list of the areas can be found here.