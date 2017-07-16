 [fiatalert]
Birmingham police investigating shooting death in Ensley

Posted by: Posted date: July 16, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – Officers from the Birmingham Police department are investigating a homicide that took place in Ensley on Sunday, according to ABC 33/40.

Police recently responded to a shooting in which they found a man in his late 40s suffering from a  gunshot wound. Few details have been released but police believe that the victim was shot because of allegations that he had sexual relations with the 13-year-old daughter of his girlfriend.

The family of the teen are suspects in the case. No one has been taken into custody as police continue to investigate the incident.

Comments

  1. Brenda Hasty says:
    July 16, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    What else is new? There is at least one every day!

  2. Anne Snider Steward says:
    July 17, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Prayers for the blue that has to deal with this. So heartbreaking. The men and women in blue have to take this with them. Poor teen girl.

  3. Kenneth Mcintyre says:
    July 17, 2017 at 3:04 am

    This isn’t news. Like has been said. It happens a couple times a week

