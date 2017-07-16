Birmingham police investigating shooting death in Ensley

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – Officers from the Birmingham Police department are investigating a homicide that took place in Ensley on Sunday, according to ABC 33/40.

Police recently responded to a shooting in which they found a man in his late 40s suffering from a gunshot wound. Few details have been released but police believe that the victim was shot because of allegations that he had sexual relations with the 13-year-old daughter of his girlfriend.

The family of the teen are suspects in the case. No one has been taken into custody as police continue to investigate the incident.