Descendants of Tuskegee Syphilis Study subjects seeking settlement money

Posted by: Posted date: July 16, 2017

From the Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM – Descendants of hundreds of black men who participated in the infamous Tuskegee Syphilis Study want a judge to give them any money remaining from a $9 million legal settlement over the program.

A man gets a shot during the time when the study was being conducted. Photo from the CDC.

The head of an organization for descendants of the Tuskegee Syphilis Study, Lillie Tyson Head, says the money could help fund college scholarships the group provides.

Members would like to develop a memorial garden dedicated to the men, and Head says some of the funds could also go to a county-owned museum in Tuskegee, Alabama, that is separately seeking the settlement money.

A final decision will be up to a judge.

About 600 men were involved in the study, in which hundreds of men suffering from syphilis were purposely left untreated.

