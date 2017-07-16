Tallapoosa police seeking assistance in search for 11-year-old girl
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY – The Tallapoosa Sheriff’s Department is searching for Victoria Smith, 11, who was last seen in Dadeville. Police are seeking assistance in locating her.
See these details from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s website:
“Victoria Skye Smith is a 11 year old white female. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt with yellow writing (civil air patrol), black gym shorts, brown flip flops, and a head band with her hair pulled back in Dadeville, AL around 4:00 am CST on 16 July 2017. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Victoria Smith, please contact the Tallapoosa Sheriff’s Department at 256-825-4264.”
This information can be seen on the ALEA website here.