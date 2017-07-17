Maggie Grace Bowles, age 6, of Trussville met Jesus Friday, July 14, 2017.

She was known for her sweet and sassy personality and infectious smile. She enjoyed riding horses with the Forward in Faith Ranch, playing softball at the Trussville Girls Softball Association, and taking piano lessons at the Conservatory of FBC Trussville.

Maggie was also involved in numerous activities over the years; she participated in Mountain Brook Gymnastics, Upward Cheerleading at FBCT, and dance at Dale Serrano.

Maggie was preceded in death by her Bubba, Joseph Bowles. She is survived by her mom and dad, Shawn and Kelly Bowles; grandparents, Pat Roberts (Trussville), Patricia Bowles (Hoover), and David and Patricia Roberts (Hoover); aunts and uncles, Darrell and Leigh Stovall (Trussville), Mike and Karen Bowles (Mason, Ohio), Clint and Kelly Jacobs (Indian Springs), and Valerie Jacobs (Cincinnati, Ohio); cousins, Micah and Matthew Stovall; Stephen, Thomas, Lola, Samantha, and Melanie Bowles; and Kadie, Lillian, and Henry Jacobs.

Maggie will also be remembered by a large group of friends from her community and her school, Paine Elementary.

Maggie’s Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, July 20th at First Baptist Church, Trussville. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m., with the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Buddy Champion and Rev. Lance Pate will officiate. Following this, there will be a small family ceremony at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send donations in memory of Maggie to the Forward in Faith Ranch or the Trussville Girls Softball Association. Deerfoot Memorial Funeral Home directing.