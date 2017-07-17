 [fiatalert]
Maggie Grace Bowles

Posted by: Posted date: July 17, 2017

Maggie Grace Bowles, age 6, of Trussville met Jesus Friday, July 14, 2017.

She was known for her sweet and sassy personality and infectious smile. She enjoyed riding horses with the Forward in Faith Ranch, playing softball at the Trussville Girls Softball Association, and taking piano lessons at the Conservatory of FBC Trussville.

Maggie was also involved in numerous activities over the years; she participated in Mountain Brook Gymnastics, Upward Cheerleading at FBCT, and dance at Dale Serrano.

Maggie was preceded in death by her Bubba, Joseph Bowles. She is survived by her mom and dad, Shawn and Kelly Bowles; grandparents, Pat Roberts (Trussville), Patricia Bowles (Hoover), and David and Patricia Roberts (Hoover); aunts and uncles, Darrell and Leigh Stovall (Trussville), Mike and Karen Bowles (Mason, Ohio), Clint and Kelly Jacobs (Indian Springs), and Valerie Jacobs (Cincinnati, Ohio); cousins, Micah and Matthew Stovall; Stephen, Thomas, Lola, Samantha, and Melanie Bowles; and Kadie, Lillian, and Henry Jacobs.

Maggie will also be remembered by a large group of friends from her community and her school, Paine Elementary.

Maggie’s Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, July 20th at First Baptist Church, Trussville. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m., with the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Buddy Champion and Rev. Lance Pate will officiate. Following this, there will be a small family ceremony at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send donations in memory of Maggie to the Forward in Faith Ranch or the Trussville Girls Softball Association. Deerfoot Memorial Funeral Home directing.

Comments

  1. Jen Ai Mazer Cox says:
    July 17, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    God be with her family at this time

  2. Elliene Jackson says:
    July 17, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    So precious. My heart breaks for her family and friends. God be with them and comfort them.

  3. Barbara Webber says:
    July 17, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    Just think God has a new Angle in heaven

  4. Deborah Mason Branham says:
    July 17, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    Prayers for the family

  5. Sheila Childers says:
    July 17, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    Rip sweet baby girl

  6. Deborah Knepper Prusha says:
    July 17, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Praying for her Family and Friends

  7. Barbara A. Brown says:
    July 17, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    So sad. God be with the family and give them comfort.

  8. Ann Ruth Eggleton says:
    July 17, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    So sad…
    Rest in peace little Angel…..my heart is broken for her family……love

    .

  9. Jennifer Kyle says:
    July 17, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    Rest In Peace little angel MAGGIE.

  10. Kathy Sills says:
    July 17, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    My prayers are with this family

  11. Gloria Dailey says:
    July 17, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    Praying for family and friends of this precious angel!

  12. Doris Alexander Harrison says:
    July 17, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    Prayers for her family

  13. Susie Mims says:
    July 17, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    Praying for you all

  14. Angela Kinsey says:
    July 17, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    Praying for this sweet family

  15. Carla Brown says:
    July 17, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    Praying for Gods blessings and healing Amen

  16. Sarah Freeman Womack says:
    July 17, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    Prayers

  17. Debbie Elrod Reynolds says:
    July 17, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    Praying for the family.

  18. Debra Ann Gray-Elliott says:
    July 17, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    My heart aches for this family as I know their grief for the loss of a child. My prayers, thoughts, and hugs are with this precious family as they mourn their loss.

  19. Debra Holliday says:
    July 17, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Praying for the family

  20. Kiki Smitherman says:
    July 17, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    Prayers going up for this family in the loss of their “little precious Maggie.”

