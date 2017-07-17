Murder in East Lake neighborhood is Birmingham’s 55th homicide

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – A homicide has occurred at the East Lake neighborhood in Birmingham. On Monday, an unidentified woman was found shot to death in an area popular for drug dealing and other illegal activities, according to a report by AL.com.

Birmingham police responded to reports of a woman lying at the 8300 block of Fifth Avenue North. According to the report by AL.com, police say that the crime was committed at 8400 block of Sixth Avenue North when the woman was apparently shot before she later collapsed and died.

The woman is estimated to be in her late 30s or early 40s. She did not have any identification on her. Police continue to investigate the case.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Birmingham homicide detectives at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.