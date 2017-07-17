Trussville Council to hold called meeting Thursday

By David Lazenby

The Trussville City Council announced Friday it will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to consider three annexation requests on Dollar Road.

City Clerk Lynn B. Porter said time is of the essence for the annexations at 7730, 7736 and 7746 Dollar Road because the parents of a child who lives at one of the residences wants their daughter going into the sixth grade to be able to attend Trussville Middle School this year.

Trussville City Schools start its 2017/2018 school year on Aug. 9.

“There are some children involved that need to get enrolled,” Porter said. “We’re doing this as a courtesy.”

Annexations of the properties were discussed at The Council’s regularly scheduled meeting held Tuesday and at a Council workshop on July 6.

Another Council workshop will be held Thursday immediately after the called Council meeting.

The Council meets at Trussville City Hall, 131 Main Street, in downtown Trussville.