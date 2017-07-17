Tuscaloosa woman found dead, foul play suspected

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TUSCALOOSA –The body of a deceased female was found in the Yellow Creek area of Tuscaloosa County at about 12 p.m. on Monday.

The Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit has identified the victim as 23-year-old Jennifer Raven Nevin of Tuscaloosa.

Her body was found by a methane gas worked by a gate leading to a gas well near Watermelon Road and Phelps Road.

Police suspect foul play, though they have not released a cause of death.