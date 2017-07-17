 [fiatalert]
Tuscaloosa woman found dead, foul play suspected

Posted by: Posted date: July 17, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TUSCALOOSA –The body of a deceased female was found in the Yellow Creek area of Tuscaloosa County at about 12 p.m. on Monday.

Jennifer Raven Nevin was found dead in Tuscaloosa County on Monday.
Photo via Facebook

The Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit has identified the victim as 23-year-old Jennifer Raven Nevin of Tuscaloosa.

Her body was found by a methane gas worked by a gate leading to a gas well near Watermelon Road and Phelps Road.

Police suspect foul play, though they have not released a cause of death.

Comments

  1. Diane Byrd Wyatt says:
    July 17, 2017 at 11:44 pm

    Prayers

  2. Janice Gafnea Gallagher says:
    July 18, 2017 at 12:19 am

    Praying for family…..sad.

  3. Carolyn Morrison Ford says:
    July 18, 2017 at 1:53 am

    So horrible. Prayers for all who loved her.

