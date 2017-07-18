ALEA Driver License Division shuts down issuance of licenses due to technical problems
From Trussville Tribune staff repots
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Driver License Division has temporarily stopped issuing driver license and non-driver ID’s this morning due to technical problems with their database. ALEA is working to have the system running again.
“This problem affects ALEA-run Driver License Examining Offices, probate and license commissioners offices, and online services,” ALEA stated in an email to media.
Yesterday, ALEA encountered a similar problem and had to halt providing licenses because of problems with the database.
Comments
Sandy
Just my luck!! Think I’ll postpone til next week…