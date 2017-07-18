 [fiatalert]
-->
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » ALEA Driver License Division shuts down issuance of licenses due to technical problems

ALEA Driver License Division shuts down issuance of licenses due to technical problems

Posted by: Posted date: July 18, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff repots

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Driver License Division has temporarily stopped issuing driver license and non-driver ID’s this morning due to technical problems with their database. ALEA is working to have the system running again.

“This problem affects ALEA-run Driver License Examining Offices, probate and license commissioners offices, and online services,” ALEA stated in an email to media.

Yesterday, ALEA encountered a similar problem and had to halt providing licenses because of problems with the database.

Comments

  1. Jessica Arnold says:
    July 18, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Sandy

  2. Sandy Jones says:
    July 18, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    Just my luck!! Think I’ll postpone til next week…

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top