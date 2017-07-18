Bessemer man found dead underneath vehicle

From Tribune staff reports

A Bessemer man was found dead underneath his vehicle that he had earlier gotten stuck in mud early Sunday morning.

Melton L. Williams, 68, was visiting a friend in the 200 block of Ash Avenue in Bessemer when he got his vehicle stuck while preparing to leave.

After telling friends he was walking home, they decided to attempt to get the vehicle unstuck, which they succeeded.

However, they sensed they had run over something unusual. When they investigated, they found Williams’ unresponsive body underneath the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at 2:41 a.m.

Authorities reportedly do not suspect foul play in the death.