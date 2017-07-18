 [fiatalert]
Cullman county attorney killed in home invasion, suspect also dead

Cullman county attorney killed in home invasion, suspect also dead

Posted by: Posted date: July 18, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

CULLMAN – A Cullman county attorney from Vinemont who had been practicing law for 49 years, was killed in what appears to be a home invasion on Monday night, according to a report by AL.com. The suspect was also killed during the incident.

Steve Griffith. Photo from AL.com.

Steve Griffith, 73, was killed by a suspect that was identified by the Cullman County Coroner as Patrick O. Walker, 45. Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said in a brief press conference that Walker was killed by “another occupant at that residence.” It is possible that Griffith’s wife killed the suspect.

Griffith was a father to two adult children and four grandchildren.

Comments

  1. Courtney Dean Hallowell says:
    July 18, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    This is horrible

  2. Josie Smith says:
    July 18, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    p

  3. Josie Smith says:
    July 18, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Praying for family

  4. Doris Franklin says:
    July 18, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    oh so sad!

  5. Melanie C Vincent says:
    July 18, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    Please be in prayer for our community. This is horribly sad !!

  6. Judy Morrow Rice says:
    July 18, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    This is horrible ! Prayers for his family

  7. Deborah Mason Branham says:
    July 18, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    So sorry for the family

  8. Melanie Camp says:
    July 18, 2017 at 5:21 pm

Related posts

