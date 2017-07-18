Cullman county attorney killed in home invasion, suspect also dead

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

CULLMAN – A Cullman county attorney from Vinemont who had been practicing law for 49 years, was killed in what appears to be a home invasion on Monday night, according to a report by AL.com. The suspect was also killed during the incident.

Steve Griffith, 73, was killed by a suspect that was identified by the Cullman County Coroner as Patrick O. Walker, 45. Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said in a brief press conference that Walker was killed by “another occupant at that residence.” It is possible that Griffith’s wife killed the suspect.

Griffith was a father to two adult children and four grandchildren.