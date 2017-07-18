Oliver Robinson pleads not guilty at arraignment

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Oliver Robinson, a former state representative, has pleaded not guilty in a case where he was charged with bribery, conspiracy, wire fraud, and tax evasion, according to a report by John Archibald at AL.com. Robinson recently admitted to accepting bribes from Drummond Coal Co. to fight cleanup efforts by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Robinson said that he accepted $360,000 in bribes from Drummond through Balch & Bingham, a law firm in Birmingham. He said that he accepted the bribes to fight an expanding Superfund fight to the north of Birmingham.

According to Robinson’s attorneys, the not guilty plea is a formality. His attorneys say that they expect him to later enter a not guilty plea and cooperate with the prosecutors of the case.