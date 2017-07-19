Emergency repairs on I-65 planned for Sunday

Special to the Tribune

BIRMINGHAM – Weather permitting, on Sunday the Alabama Department of Transportation will begin patching the rough pavement on I-65 southbound from the south end of the bridge over AL 160 to the north end of the bridge over the Service Road at Exit 280 in Warrior.

This work will require the outside (right) and middle lanes to be closed in the area the repairs are being made. The paving will take place from 6 p.m. thru approximately 5 a.m. nightly, Sunday thru Thursday.

This pavement repair operation is expected to last for five days.

Motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in this area.