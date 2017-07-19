Great Harvest Bread Company to open in downtown Trussville

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –Another new business plans to make downtown Trussville it’s home. The first Alabama location of Great Harvest Bread Company will be in the former Cafe on Main space at 218 Main Street.

The bakery and cafe will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Local owners Jennifer and David Snyder recently gave residents a sneak peek at the Freedom Celebration of what’s to come from the bakery and cafe.

“We greatly appreciated the support of everyone during the Trussville Freedom Festival. We look forward to serving our generous community this fall.” David Snyder said.

This will be a second career for Snyder, who’s excited about the next chapter of his professional life.

“After 25 years in behavioral health, I have decided to open a Great Harvest Bread Co in our community,” Snyder said on the website. “My wife, Jennifer, is supportive of this venture as are our two boys, Calvin and Gavin. We look forward to serving Trussville!”

Great Harvest will offer breakfast sandwiches on fresh baked bread or biscuits. Also available will be an assortment of breakfast baked goods including pumpkin chocolate chip, apple spice muffins, giant whole wheat cinnamon rolls, cream cheese and berry scones, bars, cookies, coffee and espresso.

The lunch and dinner menu includes a wide range of gourmet sandwiches, salads and grain bowls.

The Snyders hope to have the bakery up and running in time for an early fall opening.