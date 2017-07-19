Individual shot dead in Clay identified

By David Lazenby

Editor

Authorities have identified the individual killed during a shooting Tuesday night in Clay.

Daniel Thomas Reid, 32 of Pinson, was pronounced dead at 6:30 p.m. from injuries sustained from gunshot wounds, according to Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates.

The shooting occurred in 6300 block of Clay-Palmerdale Road according to a press release from Yates.

According to reporter Carol Robinson, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Randy Christian said deputies received a call from a landlord who owned property in the area shortly after a 6 p.m. about a man who was allegedly threatening neighbors with a gun.

Christian told Robinson Reid became combative, forcing authorities to twice use a taser to subdue him. However, Reid reported removed the device’s prongs from his body and forcibly took a Taser from a deputy. He then tased the deputy who fired two shots at Reid.

Reid fell, but got back up. As he came toward the deputies, the deputy shot Reid a third time.

Charles Webster, the mayor of Clay, said “This is difficult on everyone involved.”

Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have requested that agents with the State Bureau of Investigation investigate the shooting.

The incident occurred near 6835 Clay-Palmerdale Road around 6 p.m. Tuesday. The house, which is about 100 yards from the road, is across the street from the Clay Community Center and Senior Activity Center.