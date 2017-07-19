Wreck near Double Springs results in 1 death

From Tribune staff reports

A two-vehicle crash near Double Springs on Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of a Houston man.

Clyde Barton Moon Jr, 59, was killed when the 2002 Dodge pickup he was driving collided with a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by a juvenile.

Moon was pronounced dead at the scene, and both the driver and passenger of the Trailblazer were transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

The crash occurred at 4:23 p.m.on U.S. 278 near the 50 mile marker, approximately eight miles east of Double Springs. Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.