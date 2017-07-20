 [fiatalert]
Fayette man’s body recovered

A boating incident on the Bear Creek Reservoir has claimed the life of a Fayette man.

Robert Lane Kemp, 63, was recovered from the water and pronounced dead at approximately 5:30 a.m. today after becoming displaced from his vessel on July 10 near a boat launch on Upper Bear Lake near Haleyville.

ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division was assisted by numerous local search and rescue teams and public safety organizations.

Troopers from ALEA’s Marine Patrol continue to investigate the incident.

