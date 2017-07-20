 [fiatalert]
Former Jefferson County BOE employee sentenced to 30 years in prison

Posted by: Posted date: July 20, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Federal judge Scott Coogler sentenced former Jefferson County Board of Education employee Brett Kirkham to 365 months in federal prison on Thursday.

Former JEFCOED employee Brett Kirkham sentenced to years 30 in federal prison.

Kirkham, 41, pleaded guilty in March to one federal count of enticing a person under the age of 18 and another count of possessing pornographic images of a child under 12 years old.

He will be put on supervised probation for life after his release from prison.

Kirkham has been an employee of the Jefferson County Schools for the last 16 years. He became a teacher in 2000, and taught for four years before serving as assistant principal for two years, and principal for six years at Hueytown Middle School where the victim was a student.

Kirkham came to the Jefferson County Board of Education staff in 2012, where he served as a group director for two years and then became human resources director for the last two years.

Comments

  1. Alicia N Casey says:
    July 20, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    If it were a female teacher she would have just got a slap on the wrist..SMH

  2. Jamie R Brittian says:
    July 20, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    Tiffany Palmer Wesley ‍♀️

  3. Tere Vermillion Sizemore says:
    July 20, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Women go to prison also but I believe the pornography of a child less than 12 pushed this over the edge!

  4. Tere Vermillion Sizemore says:
    July 20, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    When I was in high school they literally did get a slap on the wrist. A coach had an affair with an 8th grader and he was just moved to a different school.

  5. Kay Fochtmann Mickel says:
    July 20, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Sorry but you need to check your sources. Not true in Jefferson County, Al.

  6. Brandon Wood says:
    July 20, 2017 at 11:36 pm

    The fact this was a federal case probably explains his sentence. Most cases are brought under state laws which have different sentencing guides.

  7. Brandon Wood says:
    July 20, 2017 at 11:37 pm

    Chances are he ran afoul of federal child pornograpy laws. He’ll have to serve most of his sentence.

