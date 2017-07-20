Former Jefferson County BOE employee sentenced to 30 years in prison
From The Trussville Tribune staff reports
Federal judge Scott Coogler sentenced former Jefferson County Board of Education employee Brett Kirkham to 365 months in federal prison on Thursday.
Kirkham, 41, pleaded guilty in March to one federal count of enticing a person under the age of 18 and another count of possessing pornographic images of a child under 12 years old.
He will be put on supervised probation for life after his release from prison.
Kirkham has been an employee of the Jefferson County Schools for the last 16 years. He became a teacher in 2000, and taught for four years before serving as assistant principal for two years, and principal for six years at Hueytown Middle School where the victim was a student.
Kirkham came to the Jefferson County Board of Education staff in 2012, where he served as a group director for two years and then became human resources director for the last two years.
Comments
If it were a female teacher she would have just got a slap on the wrist..SMH
Tiffany Palmer Wesley ♀️
Women go to prison also but I believe the pornography of a child less than 12 pushed this over the edge!
When I was in high school they literally did get a slap on the wrist. A coach had an affair with an 8th grader and he was just moved to a different school.
Sorry but you need to check your sources. Not true in Jefferson County, Al.
The fact this was a federal case probably explains his sentence. Most cases are brought under state laws which have different sentencing guides.
Chances are he ran afoul of federal child pornograpy laws. He’ll have to serve most of his sentence.