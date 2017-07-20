Man from Pinson charged in stabbing death of man in north Jefferson county

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a man who died of his injuries one month after the incident. Victor Duboise, 55, has been charged with the stabbing death.

In June, Gary Arthur Williams, 62, was stabbed outside of a camper he was living in in northern Jefferson County. Two residents discovered him and called the police. He was taken to UAB Hospital where he eventually died in July.

According to Carol Robinson at AL.com, Williams was a sex offender who was jailed for molesting a 12-year-old girl. It is not yet known what led to the stabbing.

Duboise is being held on a $150,000 bond at the Jefferson County Jail.