Musical ‘Annie’ starts tonight

From Tribune staff reports

Theater lovers do not have to wait until “Tomorrow.” Annie starts tonight.

ACTA Theatre’s 2017 summer musical will begin tonight at 7 p.m. Encore performances will be presented Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

During its second-week run, the play about Little Orphan Annie will run July 27-29 at 7 p.m. and July 30 at 2:30 p.m.

The cost to attend each performance is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors age 60-and-up and $10 for students and children.

In the musical, Annie charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City.

She is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City orphanage that is run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan.

With the help of the other girls in the orphanage, Annie escapes to the wondrous world of The Big Apple. In adventure after fun-filled adventure, Annie foils Miss Hannigan’s evil machinations and finds a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks and a lovable mutt named Sandy.

Tickets can be reserved by calling the ACTA box office at 655-3902.