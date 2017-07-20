Pinson Council approves flat roof for Rock Center, buys city administration software

By Nathan Prewett

For the Tribune

PINSON – Mayor Hoyt Sanders on Thursday swore in a new contract police officer, Michael Morton, during a Pinson Council meeting. Afterwards, Sanders reported minor repairs are needed at the Palmerdale Housing Community Center.

Sanders said a sink at the PHCC building needs to moved six inches in order to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. Other alterations needed, according to the mayor, includes signage, adding bars and lowering mirrors.

Council member Robbie Roberts asked if the same ADA requirements applied to the Pinson Youth Sports Complex. Sanders abstained from voting while the Council unanimously approved spending up to $10,000 for the two facilities.

The Council voted in favor of purchasing a new software provided by Tribute Solutions, LLC, called CityAdmin. Sanders said that there was a presentation on CityAdmin a year ago at Pinson City Hall. The software can be used to manage licenses, permits and other city functions also called modules in CityAdmin.

The first year costs for installation and operational access will be $3,660 based on the modules requested by the Council. Afterwards, the annual fee will be $2,160. Tribute Solutions stated in a letter that the company will set a goal of installing it no later than Aug. 21. Sanders said that if they are satisfied with the program, they may add other modules.

At the previous meeting, the Council discussed having a meeting at PHCC and set the date tentatively in August or September. At Thursday’s meeting, Sanders suggested setting the meeting for December.

Also on Thursday, The Council approved a resolution to amend a sublease with PHCC to meet requirements of the ADA.

“What this does is this just embraces administrative items that they agreed to as part of ADA procedure,” Sanders said.

Afterwards, the Council voted unanimously on a resolution for a flat roof contract as part of renovations at the Rock School Center. At a previous meeting, the Council voted to accept bids for the roof and authorized architectural designs by architectural group, Hendon + Huckestein.

The Council had available copies from the American Architectural Institute which listed the stipulations and agreements on renovating the Rock School. GKL Companies Inc from Rainbow City will install the roofing. The company plans to begin work next week.

“We’re very excited about that,” Sanders said. “I think that’s really going improve the whole center of the city, particularly when we get the renovations started.”

In other business, the Council agreed to extend maintenance at 3142 Sleepy Hollow Drive for two weeks. The area had been declared a nuisance by the city due to uncut grass, garbage, trash and unused cars. But it was reported that progress has been made on cleaning it up.

The next Pinson City Council meeting will be held on Aug. 10 with pre-council at 6:30 p.m., followed by regular meeting at 7 p.m.