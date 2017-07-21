Man who jumped to his death from bridge near Warrior identified

From Tribune staff reports

A man who died Thursday after he jumped from a bridge in northern Jefferson County has been identified.

The deceased, Robert W. Bowman, 66, leaped from the River Bridge over the Locust Fork branch of the Warrior River.

Warrior Police Chief Ray Horn could not be reached for comment prior to publication of this article.

Warrior police received a call about the incident at 11:04 a.m. on Thursday.

The Kimberly Police Department assisted Warrior police, as did firefighters from both communities. Morris police officers also were on the scene.

Coroner’s officials pronounced Bowman dead at 11:31 a.m.