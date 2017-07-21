 [fiatalert]
You Are Here: Home » Sports » Bear Bryant’s great-grandson visiting Auburn

Bear Bryant’s great-grandson visiting Auburn

Posted by: Posted date: July 21, 2017

From Tribune staff reports

Warning: Some Alabama fans who pulled for the Tide when Paul “Bear” Bryant was running the college football program may find the following news nauseating.

Paul Tyson (Photo by Nicolas Lucero for Rivals.com)

The legendary coach’s great-grandson, Paul Tyson, is in Auburn this weekend for an unofficial visit.

Some ‘Bama fans may cringe at the thought of the Hewitt-Trussville High School student on campus of the university his great-grandfather famously referred to as “that cow college  on the other side of the state.” However, they can rest easy knowing that the promising quarterback is said to only be checking out The Plains, for now.

Auburn University is hosting a camp this weekend. However, Tyson is not taking part.

Comments

  1. Mary Dearing says:
    July 22, 2017 at 3:51 am

    Bet Bear is rolling in his grave !!!

  2. Barry Vickery says:
    July 22, 2017 at 3:52 am

    Lol….that would be hilarious

  3. Shaun Szkolnik says:
    July 22, 2017 at 3:53 am

    Ryan Hampton

  4. Vickie Cobb says:
    July 22, 2017 at 5:05 am

    Noooooo

  5. Cathy Manuel says:
    July 22, 2017 at 6:14 am

    Bear was a good man he would be proud no matter where he attended

