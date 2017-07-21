Bear Bryant’s great-grandson visiting Auburn

From Tribune staff reports

Warning: Some Alabama fans who pulled for the Tide when Paul “Bear” Bryant was running the college football program may find the following news nauseating.

The legendary coach’s great-grandson, Paul Tyson, is in Auburn this weekend for an unofficial visit.

Some ‘Bama fans may cringe at the thought of the Hewitt-Trussville High School student on campus of the university his great-grandfather famously referred to as “that cow college on the other side of the state.” However, they can rest easy knowing that the promising quarterback is said to only be checking out The Plains, for now.

Auburn University is hosting a camp this weekend. However, Tyson is not taking part.