Local students earn scholarship

From Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM, AL – Two Trussville-area students, Jason Edward Collins and Jeremy Ross Collins, were among the recipients of scholarships recently awarded by The Alabama Grocers Education Foundation.

The foundation recently awarded more than $60,750 in scholarships to employees or children of employees from Alabama Grocers Association member companies for the 2017-2018 academic year.

These included 44 AGEF funded scholarships, 13 Piggyback Scholarships, and four Endowed Scholarships for a total of 61 scholarships awarded.

“To date, the Alabama Grocers Foundation has awarded more than $1.2 million in scholarships,” Ellie Smotherman Taylor, president of Alabama Grocers Association, said. “Our association is thrilled to be supporting higher education efforts of Alabama’s youth and can think of no better investment.”

The Alabama Grocers Education Foundation recognizes and aids students who are related to Alabama’s food industry by virtue of their parent’s employment or their own part-time employment by firms which are members of the Alabama Grocers Association. The scholarship program demonstrates the association’s interest in the growth and development of the leaders of tomorrow by providing financial assistance to deserving students. This year the Foundation received more than 120 applications.

“We are thankful to our members and other supporters of the Alabama Grocers Association,” said Jay Mitchell, chairman, of the AGEF Board of Trustees. “Over the years, their donations have made these scholarships possible, impacting in the lives of hundreds of young people.”

Scholarships are awarded by an impartial committee of educators and are based on community involvement and academic achievements. Funds are raised from three annual golf events, a silent auction and the generosity of supporters, members and friends of the Alabama Grocers Association.

The Alabama Grocers Association is a state trade association representing the grocery retail industry since 1990. It includes more than 135 retail members operating nearly 1,000 stores nationwide, as well as more than 225 manufacturers, brokers, wholesalers and other members.