Snider honored at AHSAA Awards Luncheon

Trussville’s own Mark Snider was named the north central Alabama wrestling official of the year today during the Alabama High School Athletics Association’s Officials Awards Luncheon held at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center.

Other AHSAA district officials of the year honored today included the following:



BASEBALL

East Central: Larry Stubbs, Jacksonvillle

North Central: Raymond Crawford, Dora

Northeast: Bobby Scheppler, Huntsville

Northwest: Loyd Potter, Decatur

South Central: Doug Baxter, Montgomery

Southeast: Brian Cross, Andalusia

Southwest: Tim Naber, Theodore

West Central: Danny Matherson, Moundville

BASKETBALL

East Central: Rusty Burroughs, Jacksonville

North Central: Scott Richards, Homewood

Northeast: Marvin Wesley, New Market

Northwest: Brandon Oaks, Hartselle

South Central: Bobby Tindal, Auburn

Southeast: Reginald Franklin, Dothan

Southwest: Katrina Evans, Mobile

West Central: James Sewell, Linden

FOOTBALL

East Central: Johnny Brothers, Southside-Gadsden

North Central: Kevin Sutton, Birmingham

Northeast: Willis Jackson, Harvest

Northwest: Gene Dickinson, Decatur

South Central: Frank Parsons, Montgomery

Southeast: Ricky Morgan, Geneva

Southwest: Ken Atkins, Demopolis

West Central: Fred Cody, Northport

SOCCER

East Central: Charles Stanley, Guntersville

North Central: John David Nicholson, Vestavia Hills

Northwest: “Ed” Tate Wallace, Hartselle

South Central: Pete Gonzalez, Montgomery

Southeast: Ben Davis, Andalusia

Southwest: Ryan Campbell, Spanish Fort

SOFTBALL

East Central: Nick Higdon, Albertville

North Central: Tessa Ivey, Nauvoo

Northeast: Aaron Golden, Madison

Northwest: Scottie Nichols, Sheffield

South Central: Eric Morris, Montgomery

Southeast: Jeff Bridges, Dothan

Southwest: Tim Porter, Mobile

West Central: Carolyn Roshell, Holt

TRACK & FIELD

East Central: Earl Lewis, Sylacauga

North Central: Stan Blakemore, Vestavia Hills

Northeast: Jeff Bradshaw, Madison

Northwest: Keith Wilemon, Hartselle

Southeast: Darrell Houston, Daphne

Southwest: Sheila Crenshaw, Mobile

VOLLEYBALL

East Central: Anthony Dupree, Leesburg

North Central: Anissa Smith, Birmingham

Northeast: Jim Kirkpatrick, Huntsville

Northwest: Walter Young, Moulton

South Central: Walter Crosby, Millbrook

Southeast: Michael Clayton, Dothan

Southwest: Dwight Charley, Butler

West Central: Chris Cummings, Jasper

WRESTLING

East Central: Brent Helms, Southside

North Central: Mark Snider, Trussville

Northeast: Joe Stephenson, Union Grove

South Central: Justin Miller, Decatur

Southwest: Rob Hazenwinkel, Pensacola, FL

Also today during the ceremony, six officials received the Greg Brewer Distinguished Service Award. Those who received AHSAA’s highest officiating honor were Larry Galloway (38 years) of Hartford; Don Hudson (37 years) of Oxford); Bill Young (35 years) of Dadeville; Jimmy Isbell (34 years) of Tuscumbia; Gwyn Morgan (34 years) of Moulton; and Gary Knight (32 years) Dothan.

Longtime contest official, district director and volunteer Gary McGriff of Holly Pond was also recognized McGriff received the National Federation of High School Associations (NFHS) National Contributor Award.

“The greatest compliment I could provide Gary is to describe Gary as a servant, dedicating his life to serve the AHSAA through officiating,” Steve Savarese, executive director of the AHSAA stated in a press release.

More than 370 attended the luncheon that recognized all contest officials who officiated in state championship events in 2016-17 as district and state officials of the year.

Wright Waters, former Sun Belt Conference Commissioner who became the first executive director of the Football Bowl Association, was the keynote speaker at the luncheon that officially closed the 2017 AHSAA Summer Conference and Coaching School.

AHSAA State officials of the year, as selected in their respective sports were: Doug Baxter of Montgomery (Baseball); Katrina Evans of Mobile (Basketball); Pete Gonzalez Montgomery (Soccer); Jeff Bridges of Dothan (Softball); Keith Wilemon of Hartselle (Track); Jim Kirkpatrick of Huntsville (Volleyball); and Justin Miller of Decatur (Wrestling).

The Alabama Sports Officials Foundation also presented numerous scholarships to children of officials in honor of the dedication and sacrifice families make to support the service of the state’s contest officials. To be eligible, the student must be planning attend a post-secondary school in Alabama.

Those selected for the grants were: Cora Addison Bryan, Troy; Michael Evan Shaddix, Fort Payne; Andrew David Hester, Decatur; Matthew William Hrabovsky, Daphne; Tessa Faith Ivey, Nauvoo; Moriah Lee Brundidge, Brewton; Carly Alana Westmoreland, Addison; Abigail Faye Howard, Oxford; and Patrick Joseph Callahan, Hoover.