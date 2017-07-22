UPDATED: Driver charged with DUI in crash on North Chalkville Road

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –A single vehicle crash on North Chalkville Road caused traffic delays for about an hour. The vehicle left the road and knocked over a utility pole before coming to a stop in the yard of a residence.

The wreck occurred just after 9 p.m. between Mountain Drive and Snake Hill Road. Emergency personnel had the wreckage cleared by 10:40 p.m.

Trussville police lieutenant Eric Rush said the female driver was not injured and will be charged with DUI.