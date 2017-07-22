 [fiatalert]
UPDATED: Driver charged with DUI in crash on North Chalkville Road

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –A single vehicle crash on North Chalkville Road caused traffic delays for about an hour. The vehicle left the road and knocked over a utility pole before coming to a stop in the yard of a residence.

The wreck occurred just after 9 p.m. between Mountain Drive and Snake Hill Road. Emergency personnel had the wreckage cleared by 10:40 p.m.

Trussville police lieutenant Eric Rush said the female driver was not injured and will be charged with DUI.

 

  1. Amy Stewart says:
    July 23, 2017 at 2:45 am

    Debbie Baud isn’t that the house dad works on?

  2. Debbie Baud says:
    July 23, 2017 at 2:45 am

    Yes

  3. Jennifer Ball Keller says:
    July 23, 2017 at 2:52 am

    Too many wrecks in that area. I think it’s time for that area to have an update. Wider roads that will allow traffic to keep moving at a smooth rate. That road stays backed and wouldn’t if the road was up to date with the amount of traffic that comes through it.

  4. Debbie C. Lawley says:
    July 23, 2017 at 2:52 am

    Dangerous area. Prayers up!

