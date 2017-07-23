North edges South in AHSAA All-Star football game

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

MONTGOMERY – The North All-Star defense came up with the big plays Thursday night en route to a 14-13 football win over the South in the 58th playing of the AHSAA North-South All-Star Football Game at Cramton Bowl.

The game closed out the 2017 All-Star Sports Week competition with the North sweeping baseball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, boys’ and girls’ cross country, boys’ and girls’ basketball and volleyball while splitting a doubleheader in softball to go 11-1 in contests for the week.